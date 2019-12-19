Pics: Deepika, Malaika, Ayushmann at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 saw Bollywood at their stylish best. From Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora to Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, celebrities decked out for the big night. Deepika Padukone proved her love for sarees by sporting a floral satin red one. She completed her look with large shoulder dusters and tied her hair into a bun.

Malaika Arora opted for an elaborate white gown, while Taapsee Pannu dazzled in a saree.

Check out the photos: