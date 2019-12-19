Pics: Deepika, Malaika, Ayushmann at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards
Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana and Deepika Padukone at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019.
Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana and Deepika Padukone at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 saw Bollywood at their stylish best. From Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora to Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, celebrities decked out for the big night. Deepika Padukone proved her love for sarees by sporting a floral satin red one. She completed her look with large shoulder dusters and tied her hair into a bun.

Malaika Arora opted for an elaborate white gown, while Taapsee Pannu dazzled in a saree.

Check out the photos:

  • 14
    Deepika Padukone with <i>Chhapaak</i> director Meghna Gulzar.
    Deepika Padukone with Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Kriti Sanon strikes a pose with her trophy at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019.
    Kriti Sanon strikes a pose with her trophy at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Sobhita Dhulipala goes all ethnic with an embroidered saree paired with ethnic jewellery. &nbsp;
    Sobhita Dhulipala goes all ethnic with an embroidered saree paired with ethnic jewellery.  (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Taapsee Pannu rocks the shimmery saree.&nbsp;
    Taapsee Pannu rocks the shimmery saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Ayushmann with Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.&nbsp;
    Ayushmann with Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Malaika Arora chose an elaborate white gown for the occasion.&nbsp;
    Malaika Arora chose an elaborate white gown for the occasion. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Ajay Devgn at the event.&nbsp;
    Ajay Devgn at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Manish Malhotra is all smiles.&nbsp;
    Manish Malhotra is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Gulshan Grover also attended the event.&nbsp;
    Gulshan Grover also attended the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Shaan was among the guests present at the awards night.
    Shaan was among the guests present at the awards night.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Nushrat Bharucha goes for a simple and elegant saree.&nbsp;
    Nushrat Bharucha goes for a simple and elegant saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Yami Gautam poses for the shutterbugs.&nbsp;
    Yami Gautam poses for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Malaika Arora and Maniesh Paul with their trophies.&nbsp;
    Malaika Arora and Maniesh Paul with their trophies. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Himesh Reshammiya at the event.&nbsp;
    Himesh Reshammiya at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

