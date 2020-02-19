Pics: Kiara, Saif, Ananya for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020
Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey pose for Daboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot.
Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey pose for Daboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Pics: Kiara, Saif, Ananya for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020

Quint Entertainment
Photos

“If any year Daboo doesn’t call me, it means alvida Bollywood” Parineeti said as a smile materialized on her face. She was among the plethora of Bollywood actors who featured in Daboo Ratnani’s 2020 Calendar Curtain raiser video. Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani and John Abraham also featured in the video. Artists working with him for over a decade shared what it’s like to work with him. They shared the kind of relationship they had forged over the years and the joy his children add to the set. Those making a debut had a sparkle in their eye about it.

Most of these actors also shared photos from the shoot. Striking poses, pulling off unique outfits and more, here are some photos from the shoot.

Loading...
  • 08
    Ratnani makes Kiara Advani look like an artist’s muse in this picture.
    Ratnani makes Kiara Advani look like an artist’s muse in this picture.(Photo Courtsey: Twitter)
  • 07
    Saif looks dapper in this photo.
    Saif looks dapper in this photo.(Photo Courtsey: Twitter)
  • 06
    Ananya Pandey strikes a confident pose for the camera.
    Ananya Pandey strikes a confident pose for the camera.(Photo Courtsey: Twitter)
  • 05
    Bhumi Pednekar in an avatar never seen before.&nbsp;
    Bhumi Pednekar in an avatar never seen before. (Photo Courtsey: Twitter)
  • 04
    Sunny Leone looks stunning.
    Sunny Leone looks stunning.(Photo Courtsey: Twitter)
  • 03
    Vicky Kaushal looking dreamy.
    Vicky Kaushal looking dreamy.(Photo Courtsey: Twitter)
  • 02
    Jacqueline Fernandez is outfit goals.
    Jacqueline Fernandez is outfit goals.(Photo Courtsey: Twitter)
  • 01
    Abhishek Bachchan bringing alive a look from the yesteryears.&nbsp;
    Abhishek Bachchan bringing alive a look from the yesteryears. (Photo Courtsey: Twitter)

Also Read : In Pics: Kareena, Saif Celebrate Randhir Kapoor’s Birthday 

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...