Pics: Kiara, Saif, Ananya for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020

“If any year Daboo doesn’t call me, it means alvida Bollywood” Parineeti said as a smile materialized on her face. She was among the plethora of Bollywood actors who featured in Daboo Ratnani’s 2020 Calendar Curtain raiser video. Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani and John Abraham also featured in the video. Artists working with him for over a decade shared what it’s like to work with him. They shared the kind of relationship they had forged over the years and the joy his children add to the set. Those making a debut had a sparkle in their eye about it.

Most of these actors also shared photos from the shoot. Striking poses, pulling off unique outfits and more, here are some photos from the shoot.