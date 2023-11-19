Cricket World Cup Final: Stage Set, Fans Await a Cracker Of a Match in Ahmedabad

The stage is set, the fans are ready and it’s almost time to celebrate the biggest tournament of the year when the men in blue will be up against the Kangaroos at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat for the ICC World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday, 19 November.
India vs Australia - two cricketing powerhouses whose chronicles of glory and grit have resulted in incredible feats of skill over the years.
Topics: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
