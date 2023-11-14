'Changed Our Lives Forever': Ranveer Singh Celebrates 10 years of 'Ram Leela'

Ranveer Singh shared a few photos from the making of Ram-Leela. It was during the shoot of this film that Ranveer and Deepika Padukone started dating each other. He wrote, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!"
Topics: Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
