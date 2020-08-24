In Pics: Here's How Bollywood is Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others give a glimpse into their festivities.

Bollywood celebrities are enjoying the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and celebrating the festival in their homes with great fervour. A lot of celebrities even went green and chose eco-friendly Ganpati idols.

    Shraddha Kapoor with her eco-friendly Ganpati idol.(Photo: Instagram)
    Ananya Panday celebrated the festival with her family.(Photo: Instagram)
    Anil Kapoor shared a glimpse of the fesitivities at his house. (Photo: Instagram)
    Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Taimur with his Ganpati idol made of Lego(Photo: Instagram)
    Shah Rukh Khan wished peace and good health upon everyone.(Photo: Instagram)
    Bhumi Pednekar too took part in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.(Photo: Instagram)
    Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha made their Ganpati idol at home itself.(Photo: Instagram)
    Neil Nitin Mukesh with his family.(Photo: Instagram)
    Varun Dhawan seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings.(Photo: Instagram)

