In Pics: Here's How Bollywood is Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi
Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others give a glimpse into their festivities.
Bollywood celebrities are enjoying the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and celebrating the festival in their homes with great fervour. A lot of celebrities even went green and chose eco-friendly Ganpati idols.
- 01/09Shraddha Kapoor with her eco-friendly Ganpati idol.(Photo: Instagram)
- 02/09Ananya Panday celebrated the festival with her family.(Photo: Instagram)
- 03/09Anil Kapoor shared a glimpse of the fesitivities at his house. (Photo: Instagram)
- 04/09Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Taimur with his Ganpati idol made of Lego(Photo: Instagram)
- 05/09Shah Rukh Khan wished peace and good health upon everyone.(Photo: Instagram)
- 06/09Bhumi Pednekar too took part in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.(Photo: Instagram)
- 07/09Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha made their Ganpati idol at home itself.(Photo: Instagram)
- 08/09Neil Nitin Mukesh with his family.(Photo: Instagram)
- 09/09Varun Dhawan seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings.(Photo: Instagram)
Published: 24 Aug 2020, 10:12 AM IST
