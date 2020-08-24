View Fullscreen
Shilpa Shetty with her family proceeding for the immersion of her eco-friendly Ganpati idol.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Pics: Shilpa, Shraddha, Salman Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi
Most celebrities went for eco-friendly Ganpati idols this year.
Bollywood celebrities enjoyed the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and celebrated the festival in their homes with great fervour. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shraddha Kapoor and Salman Khan went green and chose eco-friendly Ganpati idols.
Take a look at the pictures of the actors and their families celebrating the festival:
Published: 24 Aug 2020, 04:38 AM IST
