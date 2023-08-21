Rahi, a Lucknow-based therapist, told The Quint that piercings are a form of expression that can surely uplift the mood of a person but nothing has been reported to suggest a significant long-term impact on self-esteem.

"Piercings can make a person feel confident and happy but it could also be related to how they associate to their piercings and what it means to them," says Rahi.

However, it is important to note that while anecdotal evidence and personal experiences suggest a correlation between piercings and enhanced self-esteem, there is currently no definitive scientific consensus regarding the same.