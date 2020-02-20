Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Attend ‘Bhoot’ Screening
Bhumi, Vicky and Katrina attend the screening of <i>Bhoot </i>in Mumbai.
Bhumi, Vicky and Katrina attend the screening of Bhoot in Mumbai.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Attend ‘Bhoot’ Screening

Quint Entertainment
Photos

On Wednesday, a special screening of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship was held in Mumbai. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Many Bollywood stars attended the screening. Katrina Kaif, Vicky, Bhumi, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Sanya Malhotra, Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, to name a few.

Take a look at the photos:

Loading...
  • 12
    Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role in <i>Bhoot: The Haunted Ship</i>
    Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Katrina Kaif at the screening of <i>Bhoot.</i>
    Katrina Kaif at the screening of Bhoot.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Janhvi Kapoor arrives.
    Janhvi Kapoor arrives.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Huma Qureshi waves.
    Huma Qureshi waves.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.
    Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Bhumi Pednekar caught off guard.
    Bhumi Pednekar caught off guard.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Ishaan Khatter poses in black.
    Ishaan Khatter poses in black.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Sanya Malhotra shines bright.
    Sanya Malhotra shines bright.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Arjun Kapoor smiles wholeheartedly.
    Arjun Kapoor smiles wholeheartedly.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Boney Kapoor opts for a casual look.
    Boney Kapoor opts for a casual look.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker spotted.
    Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker spotted.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Manish Paul.
    Manish Paul.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Bhoot will be a franchise with this being part one. The first part is titled The Haunted Ship. It will release on 21 February across India.

Also Read : Vicky Kaushal Investigates the Haunted Ship in ‘Bhoot’ Trailer

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...