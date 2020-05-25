In order to do something special for stranded migrant workers this Eid, over 100 volunteers in Bengaluru got together to ensure that they get a good, hearty meal of biryani.From the night of 24 May, volunteers and cooks gathered in shifts at Shringar Palace, a venue in Palace Grounds, and took over the kitchens to churn out a ‘festive’ meal of chicken biryani to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Using crowd-sourced funds, food was prepared and distributed to nearly 20,000 people in places like Jakkur, Whitefield, Hegde Nagar, Jayanagar etc.“Several people and organisations have come forward to help people with rations for the last many days so we wanted to do something special. We wanted them to have a rich feast and be happy today,” said Saquib Idrees, a student-volunteer and one of the founders of the initiative, Bengaluru With Migrants.Saqib, Fahad Khalid, and Khaleel ur Rahman along with several volunteers have so far donated about 20,000 monthly ration kits, thousands of masks, sanitizers and face shields.Here are some pictures of the preparation and distribution on Eid.B’luru Woman Helps Deliver Essentials to the Elderly Amid COVID-19Humans of COVID-19: Karnataka Citizens Go Extra Mile Amid Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.