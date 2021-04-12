Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Stun at This Year's BAFTAs Red Carpet

The 74th edition of British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) were finally held on Saturday (10 April) and Sunday (11 April). The event was held at the Royal Albert Hall, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic nominees attended virtually.

Among those who presented the awards were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Priyanka joined other stars such as Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Asim Chaudhry, Cynthia Erivo, Anna Kendrick, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Richard Grant, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce as a presenter. Priyanka's film, The White Tiger, was nominated in two major categories this year.

Ahead of the ceremony, Priyanka took to social media to share her and Nick's red carpet looks. While Priyanka wore a red embroidered jacket with white harem trousers, Nick sported a black tuxedo. For another event, Priyanka chose a dramatic black gown. Priyanka's attire was put together by labels such as Pertegaz and Bulgari.

