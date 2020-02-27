In Pics: Ayushmann, Tahira, Richa Chadha Watch Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’
Ayushmann, Tahira Kashyap, Richa Chaddha, Taapsee Pannu at a screening of <i>Thappad</i>.
Ayushmann, Tahira Kashyap, Richa Chaddha, Taapsee Pannu at a screening of Thappad.(Photos: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Ayushmann, Tahira, Richa Chadha Watch Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’

A bevy of Bollywood actors were seen at the screening of Thappad, which was held in Mumbai on 26 February. Tapasee Pannu, the protagonist of the film, was seen with fellow cast-member Manav Kaul and director Anubhav Sinha.

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen posing for the paparazzi with his wife, Tahira Kahyap Khurrana. Ayushmann played the lead role of a police officer in Anubhav’s previous film, Article 15.

Aparshakti Khurana, Richa Chadha, Javed Jaffery, Rakul Preet Singh and Radhika Madan were also among those who attended.

Apart from Taapsee and Manav Kaul, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza and Kumud Mishra, who didn’t make it to the screening.

    Manav Kaul and Tapsee Pannu greet each other at the screening. Their characters are central to Thappad.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Manav Kaul with Thappad director Anubhav Sinha.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ayushmann Khurrana with director Anubhav Sinha and wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Street Dancer, actor Aparshakti Khurrana made an appearance on the carpet. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Rakul Preet Singh, last seen in De De Pyaar De with Tabu and Ajay Devgn, attend the screening.     (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Javed Jaffery was also spotted at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Actor Richa Chadha, wearing an elegant light-blue evening dress, was last seen opposite Akshaye Khanna in Section 375: Marzi ya Zabardasti.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Actor Radhika Madan, who will next be seen playing daughter to Irffan Khan in Angrezi Medium, strikes a pose for the paparazzi.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

