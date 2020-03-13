In Pics: Anil Kapoor Wears a Face Mask At ‘Malang’ Success Party

Team Malang hosted a success party in Mumbai on Thursday night. Anil Kapoor seemed to be taking all necessary precautions against the Coronavirus outbreak and arrived wearing a mask for the success bash. Lead actor Disha Patani looked ravishing in maroon dress and Aditya Roy Kapoor was seemed to be twinning with her in a maroon T-shirt. Other celebrities who were spotted attending the party included Kunal Khemu, Shad Randhawa, Amruta Khanvilkar and director Mohit Suri.

Take a look at pictures of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and others from the Malang success party below: