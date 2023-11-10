ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash

Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali party for her industry friends at her Mumbai residence.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash for her close friends at her Mumbai residence on 9 November.

Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar and Ananya Panday, attended the party. Sara and Ananya were recently on the latest episode of Karan's celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also joined the celebrations.

Also Read

Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Shahid-Mira Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party in Style

Pics: Kiara-Sidharth, Shahid-Mira Attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party in Style

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×