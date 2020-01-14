Pics: Bachchans, Kapoors Leave for Ritu Nanda’s Funeral in Delhi
Ritu Nanda, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor, passed away on 14 January after battling cancer. She was the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor and was married to late business tycoon Rajan Nanda. Nanda’s in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were spotted leaving Mumbai airport for Delhi, where the last rites will be held.

    Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai airport.
    Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai airport.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her way to Delhi.
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her way to Delhi.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Karan Johar gets ready to board his flight.
    Karan Johar gets ready to board his flight.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Gauri Khan spotted at Mumbai airport.
    Gauri Khan spotted at Mumbai airport.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Abhishek Bachchan leaves for the airport.
    Abhishek Bachchan leaves for the airport.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Ritu Nanda’s brother Randhir Kapoor.
    Ritu Nanda’s brother Randhir Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Rajiv Kapoor leaves for the funeral.
    Rajiv Kapoor leaves for the funeral.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Rishi Kapoor on his way to pay his last respects.
    Rishi Kapoor on his way to pay his last respects.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
According to media reports, Ritu Nanda was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, following which she underwent treatment in the USA. She was an entrepreneur in the life insurance business and held a Guinness record for selling the most number of pension policies in one day, among other honours.

