Pics: Bachchans, Kapoors Leave for Ritu Nanda’s Funeral in Delhi
Ritu Nanda, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor, passed away on 14 January after battling cancer. She was the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor and was married to late business tycoon Rajan Nanda. Nanda’s in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were spotted leaving Mumbai airport for Delhi, where the last rites will be held.
- 08
- 07
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
According to media reports, Ritu Nanda was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, following which she underwent treatment in the USA. She was an entrepreneur in the life insurance business and held a Guinness record for selling the most number of pension policies in one day, among other honours.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)