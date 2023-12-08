Join Us On:
Pics: Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif Dazzle at Red Sea International Film Festival

Alia Bhatt made an appearance at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif made a dazzling appearance at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to reports, Alia will join the ‘In-Conversation’ section, alongside Hollywood celebrities like Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow at the film festival.

Katrina, on the other hand, went to the film festival recently and wrote, "Women in Cinema. Hosted by Vanity Fair at the @redseafilm festival, which had 41 WOMEN directors showcasing their films at the Red Sea this year. So many amazing women in one room. Thank you the most gracious hosts." 

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Katrina Kaif 

