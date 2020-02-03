Al Pacino, Scarlett Johansson & Others at BAFTAs 2020 Red Carpet
Celebrities at BAFTAs 2020 red carpet.
Celebrities at BAFTAs 2020 red carpet. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Al Pacino, Scarlett Johansson & Others at BAFTAs 2020 Red Carpet

Quint Entertainment
Photos

The 73rd British Academy Film & Television Arts Awards were held on 2 February 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2019. Sam Mendes’ 1917 was the big winner, taking away six awards in total. The top acting honours were won by Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Renee Zellweger for Judy.

From Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Quentin Tarantino to Laura Dern and Joaquin Phoenix, Hollywood celebrities dazzled at the red carpet. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, BAFTAs’ president, was also present with Kate Middleton.

Take a look at the photos:

  • 20
    Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs ceremony. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs ceremony. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 19
    Laura Dern in a velvet Valentino dress. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Laura Dern in a velvet Valentino dress. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 18
    Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 17
    Quentin Tarantino in an all-black suit. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Quentin Tarantino in an all-black suit. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 16
    Robert Di Nero in an Armani suit.&nbsp;
    Robert Di Nero in an Armani suit. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 15
    Olivia Colman in a silk creponne dress Alexander McQueen. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Olivia Colman in a silk creponne dress Alexander McQueen. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 14
    Renee Zellweger in a Prada gown.&nbsp;
    Renee Zellweger in a Prada gown. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 13
    Joaquin Phoenix wears the same Stella McCartney tuxedo through the awards season to send a message about sustainability of fashion. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Joaquin Phoenix wears the same Stella McCartney tuxedo through the awards season to send a message about sustainability of fashion. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 12
    Gillian Anderson.&nbsp;
    Gillian Anderson. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 11
    Al Pacino in an Armani.&nbsp;
    Al Pacino in an Armani. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 10
    Rebel Wilson's outfit is designed by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Rebel Wilson’s outfit is designed by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 09
    Charlize Theron in a purple gown by Dior. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Charlize Theron in a purple gown by Dior. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 08
    Olivia and Richard E Grant.&nbsp;
    Olivia and Richard E Grant. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 07
    Greta Gerwig, in Gucci, with husband Noah Baumbach. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Greta Gerwig, in Gucci, with husband Noah Baumbach. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 06
    Jodie Turner Smith turned heads in a yellow Gucci gown. She was accompanied by husband Joshua Jackson. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Jodie Turner Smith turned heads in a yellow Gucci gown. She was accompanied by husband Joshua Jackson. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 05
    Scarlett Johansson in a Versace gown, hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Scarlett Johansson in a Versace gown, hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 04
    Jojo Rabbit actor Roman Griffith Davis.  (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Jojo Rabbit actor Roman Griffith Davis.  (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 03
    Zoe Kravitz chose a gold Saint Laurent gown. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Zoe Kravitz chose a gold Saint Laurent gown. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 02
    Anya Taylor.&nbsp;
    Anya Taylor. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
  • 01
    Margot Robbie in an elegant Chanel gown. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Margot Robbie in an elegant Chanel gown. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

