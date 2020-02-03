Al Pacino, Scarlett Johansson & Others at BAFTAs 2020 Red Carpet

The 73rd British Academy Film & Television Arts Awards were held on 2 February 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2019. Sam Mendes’ 1917 was the big winner, taking away six awards in total. The top acting honours were won by Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Renee Zellweger for Judy.

From Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Quentin Tarantino to Laura Dern and Joaquin Phoenix, Hollywood celebrities dazzled at the red carpet. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, BAFTAs’ president, was also present with Kate Middleton.

Take a look at the photos: