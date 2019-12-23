Akshay Kumar, Keerthy Suresh Win Big at 66th National Film Awards
The 66th National Film Awards ceremony was held on Monday. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented the awards to the winners. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal shared the award for Best Actor (Male), while Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actor (Female).
Take a look at some of the photos:
