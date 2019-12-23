Akshay Kumar, Keerthy Suresh Win Big at 66th National Film Awards
Akshay Kumar, Keerthy Suresh Win Big at 66th National Film Awards

Photos

The 66th National Film Awards ceremony was held on Monday. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presented the awards to the winners. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal shared the award for Best Actor (Male), while Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actor (Female).

Take a look at some of the photos:

    Amit Sharma receives the Best Popular Film award for <i>Badhaai Ho</i>.
    Amit Sharma receives the Best Popular Film award for Badhaai Ho.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Surekha Sikri receives the Best Supporting Actress for <i>Badhaai Ho</i>.
    Surekha Sikri receives the Best Supporting Actress for Badhaai Ho.(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
    Akshay Kumar receives the Best Film on Social Issues for<i> Padman</i>.
    Akshay Kumar receives the Best Film on Social Issues for Padman.(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
    Vicky Kaushal receives the Best Actor (Male) Award.&nbsp;
    Vicky Kaushal receives the Best Actor (Male) Award. (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
    Keerthy Suresh receives the Best Actor (Female) Award.&nbsp;
    Keerthy Suresh receives the Best Actor (Female) Award. (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
    Ayushmann Khurrana gets the Best Actor (Male) Award.&nbsp;
    Ayushmann Khurrana gets the Best Actor (Male) Award. (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
    Akshay and Sanjay Leela Bhansali greet each other.&nbsp;
    Akshay and Sanjay Leela Bhansali greet each other. (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

