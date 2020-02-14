Aditya, Malaika, Bipasha Dazzle on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week

The third day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 saw many celebrities walk the ramp. Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were present in their stylish best. Aditya and Karan looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. Malaika Arora looked stunning in a heavily embroidered lehenga, while Bipasha Basu looked gorgeous in a black and golden saree. Tabu stole the show in an ethnic outfit.

Take a look at the photos: