Aditya, Malaika, Bipasha Dazzle on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week
Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover at Lakme Fashion Week.&nbsp;
Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Quint Entertainment
Photos

The third day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 saw many celebrities walk the ramp. Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were present in their stylish best. Aditya and Karan looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. Malaika Arora looked stunning in a heavily embroidered lehenga, while Bipasha Basu looked gorgeous in a black and golden saree. Tabu stole the show in an ethnic outfit.

Take a look at the photos:

    Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper in an all-black ensemble on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Aditya tries his hand at some stunts on the stage. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Prateik Babbar walked the ramp. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Diana Penty looked beautiful in a lehenga. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Tabu stole the show in an ethnic outfit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Tabu with her designer Gaurang. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Dia Mirza chose a lehenga with an off-shoulder top for the occasion. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Malaika Arora looked stunning in a heavily embroidered lehenga. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Malaika walks the ramp. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Bipasha and Karan with the designer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Saiee Manjrekar was one of the showstoppers. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Nora Fatehi dazzles in a black gown.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Shikhar Dhawan walks the ramp.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

