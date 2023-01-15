ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: 75th Army Day Celebrations In Bengaluru
In a first, the parade has been shifted to Bengaluru from Delhi.
i
ADVERTISEMENT
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Quint Lens
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×