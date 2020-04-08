Every Payment Counts: How You can Join The Fight Against COVID-19

While the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has left most of us home-bound, it has also put countless lives and livelihoods on the frontlines. From doctors and healthcare staff to security personnel and delivery agents, India’s essential superheroes are working round-the-clock to help our nation battle the COVID-19 crisis.

Experts estimate that the pandemic will have long-lasting repercussions on India’s most vulnerable. Given the nature of our workforce, the country is witnessing large-scale displacement of daily wage workers, many of whom are now unable to afford basic rations for survival. In addition, India’s medical fraternity is battling the pandemic on a war footing – often without adequate safety gear – and at great risk to their personal safety.

Every Payment Counts

Today, more than ever, it’s important to stand together as Indians in our battle against COVID-19. Besides helping the nation through social distancing, you can now play an active role in the fight. Wondering how? Just log on to Amazon India. The e-commerce company has introduced a simple and effortless way for concerned citizens to donate directly to the PM-CARES fund, set up by the government to address COVID-19 and similar national emergencies. One can also choose to donate to reputed NGOs, like Oxfam India, United Way, and Akshaya Patra Foundation, which are among the list of partner NGOs under this initiative.