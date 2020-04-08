Every Payment Counts: How You can Join The Fight Against COVID-19
While the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has left most of us home-bound, it has also put countless lives and livelihoods on the frontlines. From doctors and healthcare staff to security personnel and delivery agents, India’s essential superheroes are working round-the-clock to help our nation battle the COVID-19 crisis.
Experts estimate that the pandemic will have long-lasting repercussions on India’s most vulnerable. Given the nature of our workforce, the country is witnessing large-scale displacement of daily wage workers, many of whom are now unable to afford basic rations for survival. In addition, India’s medical fraternity is battling the pandemic on a war footing – often without adequate safety gear – and at great risk to their personal safety.
Every Payment Counts
Today, more than ever, it’s important to stand together as Indians in our battle against COVID-19. Besides helping the nation through social distancing, you can now play an active role in the fight. Wondering how? Just log on to Amazon India. The e-commerce company has introduced a simple and effortless way for concerned citizens to donate directly to the PM-CARES fund, set up by the government to address COVID-19 and similar national emergencies. One can also choose to donate to reputed NGOs, like Oxfam India, United Way, and Akshaya Patra Foundation, which are among the list of partner NGOs under this initiative.
Through the Amazon India app or website, users can contribute to the PM-CARES fund via UPI. Contributions can also be made to partner non-profits via all major digital payment modes. The goal of the campaign is to raise funds for crucial supplies, including personal protective kits for health workers in government hospitals, grocery kits for daily wagers and their families, and hygiene kits for senior citizens and children who are at greatest risk of infection.
In addition, Amazon has committed to contribute an additional 10% on every donation payment made through its platform, once per donor.
How You Can Help
In a crisis as unprecedented as this, no donation is big or small. Apart from PM-CARES, you can choose to donate to any of the following partner NGOs that are working on different aspects of this crisis.
- The Akshaya Patra Foundation: Providing food and dry groceries to the needy and marginalized.
- United Way Mumbai: Providing frontline health workers with PPE and the poor with essentials.
- Oxfam India: Providing hygiene kits for the vulnerable and protective kits for health care staff.
- Habitat for Humanity: Providing grocery kits for low-income families and hygiene kits for children and elderly people.
- World Vision India: Ensuring grocery kits for daily wagers, hygiene kits and personal protective kits for government healthcare workers and frontline workers.
Amazon India has also promised to match employee donations across their 65,000-strong team in the country.
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic compels us to self-isolate, it’s important to support fellow Indians who do not have the same privileges we do. During a crisis like this, showing solidarity can be as simple as donating whatever you can, to keep your fellow Indians healthy and safe and equipped to fight this battle. Even the smallest contribution can go a long way in winning the fight against COVID-19.
Click here to contribute to the fight by joining hands with India’s superheroes.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)