World Water Day: India’s Taps Are Running. But Is the Water Safe?

Between February 2025 and January 2026, contaminated tap water across Indian cities sickened more than 5,500 people and killed at least 34. Not from a river. Not from a well. From a tap—the infrastructure that was supposed to be the solution.

This World Water Day, the United Nations has chosen the theme “Where Water Flows, Equality Grows.” It is a compelling idea. Access to safe water is one of the most powerful levers for human equality we have: when clean water reaches a community reliably, children attend school more regularly, families are spared the crushing cost of waterborne illness, and women—who disproportionately bear the burden of water collection—reclaim hours of their lives.

The theme is right. But India’s water crisis forces us to ask an uncomfortable question beneath it: what exactly do we mean by safe?

For decades, the answer has been: water without pathogens. Chlorination, boiling, filtration, and sanitation campaigns have saved millions of lives and remain essential. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that unsafe water, sanitation, and hygiene still cause hundreds of thousands of diarrhoeal deaths globally every year. These battles are not over. But they have obscured a second, slower crisis that is now impossible to ignore.