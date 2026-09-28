World News Day 2026: In an Age of Outrage, The Right to Know Matters

Access to information has to evolve, but examples of the shortcomings are everywhere, even in countries with well-intentioned legislation.

And in an information vacuum, brave and independent journalism is indispensable. Journalism distils information into public understanding. It investigates, interrogates, corroborates and contextualises, but it also counters disinformation. It asks questions that some parties would rather avoid. And it gives citizens the means to participate meaningfully in public life.

The damage caused by disinformation is real. UNESCO estimates that individual disinformation cases can incur economic and social costs of $350 billion to US$510 billion annually, through weakened public health responses, distorted elections, delayed climate action, financial losses, reputational harm and the erosion of trust in institutions. Disinformation is, therefore, not just a communications problem. It is a governance risk, an economic liability and a direct threat to people’s ability to make informed decisions.

Public service broadcasters and independent news media organisations are a key counterweight to this problem. Their mandate is not to chase engagement at any cost, but to inform and serve all audiences. But they face the simultaneous pressures of fragmented audiences, declining trust, political interference, financial constraints, platform dependency and rampant false, synthetic and manipulated content. Their struggle to keep producing quality journalism is not a sectoral concern, it’s a democratic one.