World News Day 2026: Democracy Needs Journalism in Every Language

Journalism in local languages helps close this democratic gap. It does more than translate reports produced in Manila word for word. It allows journalists to ask different questions, recognize local priorities, and explain national events through community experience. Reports in Cebuano, Hiligaynon, Bikol, Waray, Ilocano, Kapampangan, or Kinaray-a can carry meanings and concerns that disappear in a standardized national version.

This conviction is why I founded Paraluman News . I wanted to help build journalism that does not require communities to abandon their language, identity, or experience before entering the public conversation. Paraluman News rests on a simple belief: access to information should not depend on whether someone speaks the language of institutions, elites, or major newsrooms. Journalism must enter communities, listen carefully, and communicate in ways people recognize as their own.

This is also a question of who will shape the future of Philippine media. Young Filipinos are often treated only as audiences or users of technology. But they can become reporters, translators, editors, community historians, and media innovators. They already move across languages, platforms, and cultural spaces. They know how a story can travel from a barangay conversation to a group chat, a podcast, or a national debate.

With training, trust, and resources, young people can lead the revival of local language journalism. They can record the stories of elders, produce news videos in regional languages, build digital archives, and explain public policy in forms their communities can use. They can show that a mother tongue is not a barrier to modernity, but a source of authority, creativity, and connection.