World News Day: The Journalism of Our Future

Across the world, money has dried up as the business of journalism has been threatened by big tech, jobs have been shed, quality has been compromised, resources are fragmented, and the value of journalism is constantly contested.

Closing information spaces is an increasingly high risk. Just look at the past 11 months in Gaza where Israel has killed an unprecedented number of journalists with impunity. The latest count by Committee to Protect Journalists documents at least 116 journalists killed in this war. And it is not just lives we are losing. It is credibility, too.

“Beware: if you continue to lie, you will grow up to be a CNN journalist,” quipped a popular meme in Arabic at the advent of the carnage against Palestinians in Gaza. And there were variations: a BBC journalist, etc.