An 'Old Boys Club' Seeking Equality for Women in Law Can't Bring Change

As a practicing lawyer in India, I have keenly observed the urgent need for social reform within the legal profession.

While it is encouraging that the current Hon'ble Chief Justice of India (CJI) recently emphasised on the importance of increasing women's representation in the judiciary, tangible gender equity is yet to be fully realised. Similarly, even as I appreciate the call to improve the working conditions of women doctors by the CJI during the suo moto proceedings against the horrific rape case in Kolkata, more action is needed to bring about any change in the medical profession.

Now, both medical and legal professions are male dominated. That's not only because they deal with people's lives and involve long hours, but also simply because they are male dominated.