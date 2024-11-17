Dalrymple is Wrong. Don't Blame Historians for the Rise of WhatsApp History

One of the earliest attempts at taking history to the masses was switching the medium of these publications from English to Hindi and multiple other languages for a wider reception. Historians like Irfan Habib published his popular book in Hindi, Madhyakalin Bharat (1990), in order to bridge this gap between English and Hindi reading audiences.

These historians also aligned themselves with organisations like the Sahmat Collective, which ran publications on topics relevant to the Indian masses at affordable prices. These included publications like Rashtriya Andolan Vichardhara or Etihas and Hindustan Humara by Irfan Habib and October Kranti Ke Sau Saal Aur Aaj by Irfan Habib and Prabhat Patnaik, all highlighting a consistent effort at reaching out to the masses.

Books of Satish Chandra, Bipan Chandra and Romila Thapar had wide publication ranges in numerous languages like Urdu, Punjabi, Bangla, Gujarati and Marathi. Prominent historians also made themselves available to film directors in order to make historically accurate films, and this understanding was mutual, unlike the present, in which cinema is motivated by profiteering the bigotry already in place.