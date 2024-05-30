Why Phase 7 is Crucial for BJP to Repeat Its 2019 300+ Lok Sabha Tally

Punjab, where 13 seats go to polls, could prove to be tricky for the BJP. It couldn’t do well in 2019 even when the nationalism fervour gripped the nation. In a quadrangular contest, the BJP hopes that the Sikh vote splits between the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress party, and the Shiromani Akali Dal, while the Hindu voters consolidate behind the saffron party. It expects to hold onto the two seats it won in 2019, but it won’t be easy.

Phase Seven is crucial for the BJP as it does not want to leave anything to chance. It is also crucial for the opposition to restrict the BJP/NDA to less than 300 seats. This phase could well decide the course of the 2024 elections.

(Amitabh Tiwari is an independent political commentator and can be reached at @politicalbaaba on X (formerly Twitter). This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)