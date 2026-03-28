Why ‘Peace’ Today Is Just a Pause: Lessons from Israel, Iran, and Beyond

At a time when the world is undergoing a significant churning with overlapping conflicts, from Ukraine to Gaza, from the Red Sea to lingering tension in Indo-Pacific, it is often tempting to see each of these crises as distinct.

Yet, when seen together, they rather reveal a pattern that contemporary conflicts are rarely isolated events. They are sustained systems. The Israel-Iran confrontation fits well within this landscape.

For decades, the Israel-Iran conflict has been explained through a familiar vocabulary: deterrence, balance of power, security dilemma, strategic rivalry. These concepts are not without value. They help make sense of escalation, restraint, and the logic of state behaviour. But they also do something more limiting; they confine our understanding within the very framework that sustains conflict.