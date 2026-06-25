Lucknow Fire: The Regulatory Blind Spot Behind India's Coaching Centre Disasters

Earlier this week, a coaching centre in Lucknow caught fire, leading to the death of at least 15 children. This is not the first time such an event has been reported. A similar mishap took place in Surat, where 22 children lost their lives in a fire in a coaching centre in May 2019, and in 2024, where two students drowned when a coaching centre was flooded in Delhi.

Safety in India’s coaching industry can only be ensured through a specific law regulating coaching centres.

As of 2022, the coaching industry in India was valued at Rs 58,000 crore. Estimates suggest that this number will cross Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of this year.