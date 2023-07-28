Bazaars in the Badlands: When Superpowers Leave Behind Undestroyed Weapons

Again, the portents of the most dangerous and largest unchecked diversion of weaponry in history looms, and the role of the US in leaving behind a grave situation, remains unaccounted. Despite official assurances by the spokesperson for the Pentagon, Lt Col Rob Lodewick, that, “it’s important to remember that nearly all weapons and equipment used by U.S. military forces in Afghanistan were either retrograded or destroyed prior to our withdrawal,” – the undeniable reality suggests, otherwise.

Much before the Americans laid to waste their own weaponry repeatedly, it was the retreating Soviets from Afghanistan in 1988 under General Gromov (Commanding the 40th Division) of the Red Army, that had left behind the curse of killing minefields and lost weapons, in their wake.

As General Gromov had famously walked across the Bridge of Friendship across what was still the border between the USSR and Afghanistan, he had baulked at the TV crew that had tried to interview him. Later he recalled that his frustration and anger had been directed at, “the leadership of the country, at those who start wars while others have to clean up the mess”.