The Username Feature That Got Telegram Banned is Now WhatsApp's Big Privacy Sell

On 29 June, WhatsApp began letting users reserve usernames, and later this year, it will allow you to message someone new without revealing your phone number—for the first time in its 17-year history. Meta is calling it a privacy milestone. An Indian court, in the same fortnight, treated the very same design as a reason to shut a rival down.

That contradiction is the whole story. When the Delhi High Court upheld the government's ban on Telegram in June, it accepted that the platform's habit of letting people "hide behind usernames rather than phone numbers" was part of what made it dangerous. One company is selling the feature as protection. The other was switched off for it.