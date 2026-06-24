Kunal Shah's WhatsApp Rise Signals a New Big Tech Battle in India

All those things lead us to four questions.

Was it a mere coincidence that Facebook owner Meta announced a huge investment in Indian financial technology startup CRED days after the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced IPO plans for Jio Platforms, its telecom-led tech digital supermarket called Jio Platforms?

What are the long-term implications of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group’s foray into the data centre business in partnership with search-giant Google owner Alphabet?

What happens to homegrown startups like PayTm, PhonePe, IndiaMart, MobiKwik, and Meesho—and indeed, public sector banks or telecom giant Airtel, as global giants and Indian titans wrestle to serve a growing market of 1.5 billion people?

What does all this mean for governments, lawmakers, and regulators in an era of disruptive technologies as the US and India wrestle over an ambitious but contentious trade deal in the offing?

Don’t look for all the answers yet. Keeping these questions in mind is good enough. The game is wide open.