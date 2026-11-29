During the nationwide lockdown, when commercial establishments were ordered to close and the ordinary circulation of goods was severely disrupted, dairy production continued. Cows, unlike shops, could not be instructed to suspend their activities until the public-health emergency had passed. The problem was no longer simply one of insufficient nourishment. It was also the danger that milk, deprived of its usual buyers and commercial outlets, would remain unsold and spoil.

Later, the West Bengal government permitted sweetshops to operate for four hours a day, between noon and four, partly in response to concerns about the wastage of milk. The permitted hours were subsequently extended in April. The contrast with 1965 was remarkable. What had once been condemned as an extravagant diversion of an essential commodity could now be defended as a means of preventing that commodity from going to waste.

The fahrenheit of curdling had not changed. Nor had sondesh suddenly acquired the nutritional status of liquid milk. What had changed was the relationship between production and consumption. In 1965, the shortage of milk made its transformation into sweets appear wasteful. In 2020, the interruption of markets made that transformation economically useful.

The same substance had travelled from the politics of scarcity to the predicament of unsold abundance.

The apparent reversal was therefore not simply a change of heart about sondesh. It was a change in the conditions under which milk acquired value. A litre of milk may be essential to a household and yet become an economic liability to a supplier who cannot sell it before it spoils. Transforming it into chhana may provide another commercial outlet, although the resulting sweets remain perishable and dependent upon demand. What appeared as wasteful consumption under conditions of shortage could become a means of avoiding economic loss under conditions of interrupted exchange.