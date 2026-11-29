Every journey begins with a single step; or so it was once believed. In the case of the Bengali sweetmeat, the sondesh, however, the journey begins with something far more ordinary: milk. From essential milk to excess chhana (cheese curd), from chhana to sweet, and from sweet to a cultural object, the journey of the sondesh is neither simple nor particularly innocent.
What appears to be a small confection on a plate carries within it a long history of production, regulation, scarcity, ritual and everyday Bengali life.
Of Excess and Scarcity
The offspring of a rather curious exercise in bureaucracy, the 1965 sweets restrictions, would, in all probability, have left generations of sweet-toothed Bengalis bamboozled. The West Bengal government, faced with a shortage of milk, had apparently decided that some forms of sweetness were more dispensable than others.
Under the West Bengal Chhana Sweets Control Order of 23 August 1965, sondesh and other chhana-based sweets were prohibited, while rosogolla, pantua, chamcham, khirmohan and lyangcha escaped the ban. How on earth, sweet-makers and sweet-eaters alike would have wondered, could the government distinguish between one chhana confection and another, when all of them depended, in some measure, on the very milk it sought to conserve?
This sense of bewilderment, though, is symptomatic of a larger historical amnesia. The fact that sweets are not merely indulgences but also repositories of cultural memory, networks of artisanal labour and livelihoods sustained across generations, seems to have escaped the arithmetic of administrative necessity. The subsequent extension of the restrictions to milk products only deepened the contradiction. The moira, whose labour transformed milk into an entire world of Bengali sweetness, had somehow disappeared from the government's calculations.
The 1965 restrictions, then, ought not to be remembered merely as an episode in the history of food regulation; they ought to be savoured as a rather bitter lesson in the politics of necessity, one that reminds us of the people and cultural worlds that disappear when the state decides what counts as essential and what constitutes excess. Isn’t it ironic that when certain cultural traditions or activities die, they become exotic?
It is a decidedly odd transformation. Akin to the proverbial chalk and cheese, if you will. Yet, the Bengali moira, armed with a vessel of milk, a little acid, and an enviable disregard for the diminishing returns, insists that several litres of milk can be persuaded to surrender their liquid existence for a comparatively modest quantity of chhana. The resulting sondesh, a confection whose delicate appearance conceals the rather extravagant expenditure of milk required to produce it, would, in all probability, bamboozle economists and nutritionists alike.
Economics of Deprivation
How on earth, the guardians of public nourishment might wonder, can a society struggling to provide adequate milk to its children justify converting substantial quantities of it into sweets?
What makes a commodity excessive? Is it the quantity consumed, the purpose for which it is consumed, or the circumstances under which its consumption takes place?
Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee's Chhaunk, which brings food into conversation with economics, psychology, culture and social policy, offers a useful invitation to examine such contradictions. Its chapters on India's Protein Problem , Thrift and Indulgence, Women and Work and Conspicuous Consumption suggest questions that extend well beyond the kitchen. Sondesh, then, ought not to be regarded merely as a sweet; it ought to be savoured as a mnemonic treat, one that recalls Bengal's changing understanding of nourishment, scarcity and the rather slippery category of excess.
Not only moiras, the judiciary, too, became involved in this rather unusual dispute over the politics of sweetness. The sweet-makers challenged the restrictions, questioning whether the prohibition would produce the substantial increase in liquid milk supply that the government anticipated. Milk was undoubtedly essential to public health, but the manufacture of sweets also sustained a network of dairy farmers, milk collectors, transporters, moiras and workers whose livelihoods depended upon its conversion into marketable products.
Scarcity, rather than abundance, has often possessed the power to stimulate the governmental imagination. The prohibition was therefore not merely an attempt to redirect nourishment from luxury towards necessity. It was also an intervention in the economic arrangements through which people earned the means to purchase nourishment. A moira deprived of employment might find milk no more affordable merely because the government had attempted to increase its availability.
The question was not whether milk could nourish the body. It was whether the body could obtain nourishment without the income that the milk economy helped generate.
Pandemic Reversals
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world, and travel with it, to a standstill. The prospect of great journeys seemed bleak for now. In one crisis, the state worried that there was too little milk to spare for sondesh; in another, it was the prospect of too much milk going to waste that helped justify reopening the shops that made it. The contrast was difficult to swallow.
In 1965, the West Bengal government had restricted the manufacture of sondesh and other chhana sweets on the grounds that milk was too scarce to be squandered on such indulgences. Despite the penchant for milk-based desserts, India was a milk‑deficit country and West Bengal a milk‑deficit state. In 2020, when lockdowns threatened supply chains and left perishable milk without its usual outlets, the sweet trade could be defended as a way of putting that same milk to use.
Fifty-five years apart, both emergencies turned on the question of what milk ought to become and who had the authority to decide. Between scarcity and surplus, prohibition and reopening, the livelihoods of those who transformed milk into sweetness remained vulnerable to the state’s changing fahrenheit of schema. Perhaps, then, all hope was not lost for the sweet-toothed, or for those who made a living by indulging them. Reminiscing is a journey as well, isn’t it?
The fortunes of sondesh, especially its rather turbulent relationship with the state, offer a curious lesson in the economics of excess and essential. And the journey of sondesh—offers a peculiar phoenix story: one in which the sweet rises again, not from ashes, but from milk that must not be allowed to sour.
During the nationwide lockdown, when commercial establishments were ordered to close and the ordinary circulation of goods was severely disrupted, dairy production continued. Cows, unlike shops, could not be instructed to suspend their activities until the public-health emergency had passed. The problem was no longer simply one of insufficient nourishment. It was also the danger that milk, deprived of its usual buyers and commercial outlets, would remain unsold and spoil.
Later, the West Bengal government permitted sweetshops to operate for four hours a day, between noon and four, partly in response to concerns about the wastage of milk. The permitted hours were subsequently extended in April. The contrast with 1965 was remarkable. What had once been condemned as an extravagant diversion of an essential commodity could now be defended as a means of preventing that commodity from going to waste.
The fahrenheit of curdling had not changed. Nor had sondesh suddenly acquired the nutritional status of liquid milk. What had changed was the relationship between production and consumption. In 1965, the shortage of milk made its transformation into sweets appear wasteful. In 2020, the interruption of markets made that transformation economically useful.
The same substance had travelled from the politics of scarcity to the predicament of unsold abundance.
The apparent reversal was therefore not simply a change of heart about sondesh. It was a change in the conditions under which milk acquired value. A litre of milk may be essential to a household and yet become an economic liability to a supplier who cannot sell it before it spoils. Transforming it into chhana may provide another commercial outlet, although the resulting sweets remain perishable and dependent upon demand. What appeared as wasteful consumption under conditions of shortage could become a means of avoiding economic loss under conditions of interrupted exchange.
Sondesh for the Ages
Literary history would agree. After all, a great many works of literature are based on the adventures of travellers. Imagine Victor Frankenstein with analogue paneer (cottage chees) and synthetic milk at his disposal, choosing between cow’s milk, almond milk and soy milk, as though the crisis of creation could be settled by consulting a supermarket vegan shelf. Or Odysseus, whose long journey home might have been considerably less epic had Penelope passed the time kneading cashew paste, pressing tofu or fashioning sweet potato into sondesh.
Imagine the Bengali moira armed with extra-firm tofu, cashew paste and almond milk, ordered to produce sondesh without the milk; or a government confronting a shortage not with a ban, but with a fresh menu of soy, nuts and legumes. But for all the convenience analogue paneer, tofu and almond milk might afford the moira, would something of the sondesh be lost along the way? If every milk shortage could be kneaded away with a supermarket substitute, what would become of the sweet’s messy history of bans, courtrooms and culinary ingenuity?
Being ‘excess’—an extravagance of milk in guise as sweetness—was one of the accusations levelled against the sondesh.
Yet the Bengali foodie picked the hairs out of the bones of ilish (Hilsa fish), made his way through helpings of rui, chingri, and mangsho (Rohu fish, prawns, meat) like a human tapeworm, before doing a steady freestyle through the chutney, never pausing to breathe or burp, all while keeping aside just a little more room for the pièce de résistance, the sondesh, in the end.
Could one reasonably expect a culture that considers three helpings of fish an appetiser to regard a morsel of chhana as an extravagance? Would Bengal's bhadralok gourmands—self-appointed custodians of gastronomic refinement—approve?
There is a reason why I, like many Bengali men, always carries a little pink bottle of Gelusil or its alternative, the orange Aqua Ptychotis. No culture can eat like this without chronic heartburn. But the state, too, suffered from a peculiar digestive disorder. In 1965, milk was too precious to become sondesh; in 2020, too perishable to remain unsold. What was once condemned as gluttony became economically useful. The State, apparently, required a stronger antacid.
(The author is a post-graduate student from Centre for Comparative Literature, University of Hyderabad. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)