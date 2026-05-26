State Power vs Public Voice: The Case of Bengal Circular for Govt Employees

The original circular extended its warning not only to government employees and All India Services officers, but also to employees of autonomous bodies, boards, corporations, undertakings and educational institutions funded wholly or substantially by the state. The next day’s memorandum narrowed this. It said the circular would apply “only” to officers and staff of regular West Bengal government establishments, as well as boards, corporations, undertakings and other parastatal organisations under the administrative control of the state government. PTI reports similarly noted that the state later clarified that the directive applied only to regular state establishments and organisations under its administrative control.

This amendment matters. It means the earlier claim that the order directly covers the entire state-funded educational sector must now be qualified. But it does not make the order benign. On the contrary, it reveals the nature of the original impulse. The first draft was expansive enough to provoke immediate criticism and require repair. The government did not withdraw the gagging architecture. It merely redrew the boundary of those to be gagged.

The text that remains is severe. It repeatedly speaks of “complete prohibition”: on participation in media programmes without sanction, on direct or indirect communication of documents or information to the press, on editing or contributing to newspapers and broadcasts without sanction, and on any publication, interaction, utterance or media contribution that adversely criticises the policy or decision of the state or central government. It also explicitly prohibits expression that may strain relations between the state government and the Centre, between state governments, or with foreign governments.

This is not a narrow reminder to protect confidential files. It is an instruction to make media interaction by public employees risky.