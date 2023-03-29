Vivan Sundaram's Aunt And Muse Amrita Sher-Gil Was Also His Social Laboratory

Sundaram successfully captured this narcissism, which appears to have been gifted to her by her father. Umrao Singh’s penchant for photography and his keen interest in taking Amrita’s pictures is likely to have trained her in exhibiting herself. It is quite likely that the photographs taken by her father led her to perceive herself as an object of desire which made her confident. David Knox and Caroline Schacht acknowledge high self esteem as an important psychological condition for the development of love and sex relationship. “Feeling good about yourself allows you to believe that others are capable of loving you. Individuals with low self-esteem doubt that someone else can love and accept them”.

Family is often seen as the first set-up where an individual imbibes sexual values like absolutism or relativism. Sundaram managed to present Sher-Gil as a polyamorous artist who believed in relativism. Her sexual values were likely an outcome of the bohemian nature of the Sher-Gil family.

Sundaram’s Amrita Sher-Gil is an icon who is beyond moral and social censure. Thus, in the series, there is no allusion to her sexually transmitted diseases and the tragic death allegedly owing to her promiscuity. Sundaram consciously distanced himself from Sher-Gil physical problems. Despite his seemingly perfect ease with Sher-Gil bohemian lifestyle, one can discern a slight discomfort when it comes to these issues as he passes over them silently.