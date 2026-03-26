Iftar on the Ganga: How a Meal Turned into a ‘Non-Bailable’ Crime

In the ancient city of Varanasi, where the Ganga flows as a symbol of eternal purity and spiritual absolution, the scales of justice appear to have been weighed down by the gravity of chicken biryani.

In what is rapidly becoming a barometer for the state of religious intolerance and judicial overreach, 14 men find themselves behind bars not for violence or theft, but for hosting an iftar party on a boat. The crime, as per the FIR, is the consumption of chicken biryani and the alleged discarding of its remnants into the river—an act that authorities claim was designed to "deliberately hurt religious sentiments.”

The incident, which occurred on 15 March, has since spiralled from a viral social media clip into a legal spectacle that exposes the frayed nerves of India’s secular fabric.