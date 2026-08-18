Vande Mataram Bill: Why Legal Protection Is Not a Singing Mandate

A perusal of the court records in these matters highlights an interesting trajectory in the Union government’s position on the status of the National Song. In 2013, Morarka, the same petitioner referred to above, had made representations to the Union government on the issue. Subsequently, the government filed an affidavit before the court submitting that it had constituted a committee to look into the matter.

On 29 March 2016, the committee decided that the status quo must be maintained, while at the same time expressing hope that citizens would continue to show respect to Vande Mataram. It also referred to the National Song as a ‘creative work’ and observed that protection under law was not the only means of showing respect to it.

The order read:

“9. Whereas, protection under the law is not the only way to show respect to a creative work. Billions of Indians have the deepest respect and unabiding faith in the Ramcharitmanas and the Mahabharat. Christians across the world similarly have faith in the Bible; the works of Kalidas and Shakespeare are and have been revered across the world, and across centuries; and aartis are sung with utmost devotion and respect. Yet none of these have, indeed none of them require, the protection of law. In fact, such work of creativity and/or of religious nature can be said to be beyond and above law…”

The order ultimately rejected the representation and concluded that Vande Mataram occupied a unique place in the country, one which did not require formal support or codification. It was relying upon this order that the Delhi High Court rejected Morarka’s petition in 2017. The present Amendment, therefore, marks a clear change in the Union Government’s position: a decade after concluding that the respect accorded to Vande Mataram did not require statutory protection, it has now chosen to secure such protection through law.