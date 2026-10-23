India-US Ties: Marco Rubio’s Visit Offers Optics, Not Outcomes

The Marco Rubio visit to Mumbai and Jamnagar was not meant to be transformative, and it wasn’t. It was primarily focused on energy, trade, and keeping the relationship from fraying further.

So while there was a high premium in managing its optics, the substance was incremental.

The primary goal of his visit seemed to be to visit the Jamnagar refinery complex and confer with the Reliance Group, which reports had said was investing in a massive refinery in Texas, the first new refinery to be built in the US in half a century.

In March, US President Donald Trump had announced the construction of a refinery in southern Texas, but so far Reliance has issued no official confirmation of the deal—and the visit by the US Secretary of State was probably aimed at cementing and finalising the scope of the Reliance commitment.