US Midterms Could Reveal Just How Divided Indian Americans Have Become

Are Indian Americans, too, heading for a divorce? No, this is not about Usha Vance. More accurately, this isn’t about Usha and JD Vance, whose marriage remains on solid ground as far as we can tell.

The marriage in question is the contentious alliance between Blue and Red America—or, to put it another way, between Democrats and Republicans. Are they heading for a divorce, and is the conflict tearing apart the Indian American community as well?

If Usha’s husband becomes President Vance, how will those Indian Americans who are bitterly opposed to him, and MAGA, view her elevation to First Lady status?

Some call the Blue-Red division a civil war. However we may describe it, the psychological split seems irreparable.