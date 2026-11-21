American politics can be surprisingly flexible, and in times of difficulty, institutions have proved capable of joint action. Those are the occasions, like wars to terrorist attacks, that are prominent in the public domain. The establishment is also capable of institutional contraction, such as, when a powerful presidency is viewed as detrimental, voters are motivated to circumscribe it.
This year’s midterm elections were an instance of what may be termed a status quo election. These have also occurred in the past, such as, after a war when the crisis has subsided and electors choose to restore a return to normality.