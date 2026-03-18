Bush-Cheney to Trumpistan, America is Going from Far Right to Further Right

Those supporting Donald Trump 2.0’s power grab attempts, now focused on the midterms, include some Indian Americans and other non-White Republicans, both Christian and non-Christian. No election fraud has been found in Georgia or other states, but in the run-up to the midterms, MAGA activists aim to sow suspicion in the minds of voters.

“If the Democrats don’t win the midterms, we’ll end up in Trumpistan,” someone said on Zoom.

“What do you mean?” another person retorted. “We’re already living in Trumpistan!”

Then there was a caller (admittedly, the Zoom participants were highly partisan) who mentioned an out-of-control elephant, which he said reminded him of America. The comparison was apt. While the pachyderm is the Republican Party’s symbol, it also symbolises—if we think of a wild elephant—how today’s MAGA-fied and dysfunctional Grand Old Party (GOP), to use the Republican Party’s grand abbreviation, is responsible for the chaos of Trump’s second term, both at home and overseas.