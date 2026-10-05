'Chhutta Nahi Hai' Is Back? UPI Fee Could Break India's Payment Habit

I have made only two trips to the ATM in the past two years. The last occasion was more than a year ago. And most of what I withdrew is still lying at home, unused.

That’s because I make all payments through UPI or my credit card. And till very recently that ratio was 90:10—overwhelmingly UPI. I have forced myself to increase my credit card usage in the past couple of months, because I realised I wasn’t getting enough points. Also, I was losing out on the interest that one effectively earns, when one uses a credit card.

For me—and I am sure for most of you—UPI is no different from cash. It is effectively the same as any government-backed sovereign currency.

In fact, it is better than cash, because it rids you of the need to keep loose change.

If your Uber fare is Rs 273, that is exactly what you pay with UPI, instead of rounding up to Rs 275 or even Rs 280, if you don’t have a five-rupee note on you. It has rid the world of those dreaded three words—“chhutta nahi hai.”