Una and After: How One Atrocity Reshaped Dalit Resistance in Gujarat

The recent verdict in the 2016 Una atrocity case has renewed public debate around Una. The court acquitted 35 of the 40 accused, while sentencing the remaining five to five years in prison, a term they had already served. Consequently, all 40 accused in the Una case have now been acquitted. The verdict was viewed as unfortunate by Una victims and Gujarat’s Dalit leadership.

Many might view it as merely another legal decision in the series of caste-related atrocities. However, in Gujarat’s political and social landscape, Una symbolises more than a single incident. It signifies a pivotal moment in amplifying Dalit voices.

To understand Una’s importance, we need to look beyond the courtroom and consider its impact on Dalit politics in Gujarat.