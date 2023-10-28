Ukraine to Palestine, Western Commentariat Resorts to 'Clash of Civilizations'

Risks are closer home too, where news channels like Zee News and Sudarshan News constantly blare hateful rhetoric under the guise of political debates, often deploying tropes against Muslims that are reproductions of the same ideas that Western media uses against non-white people.

These conflicts are not “millennia-old” but the products of intersecting political developments such as disastrous colonial policies, the backing of ethno-nationalist projects in the wake of state fracture, and the unaccountability of major powers in their respective spheres of influence.

As such, rushing to blame Muslims and Jews in other parts of the world risks the creation of cycles of hatred. In an interconnected world where information travels almost instantaneously, the media has a role to not just avoid misinformation but also place importance on the rigour of analysis.

It must be kept in mind that the first man to be killed in a post 9/11 hate crime was a Sikh, Balbir Singh Sodhi. There was another hate crime, this time a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy in Illinois on 16 October 2023.

The media, therefore, has an utmost responsibility to do away with the essentialism of race, religion, and ethnicity when providing coverage of wars and conflicts.

(Shivam Bahuguna is a PhD scholar from South Asian University, New Delhi. He tweets about different topics on @JanusBlinked. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)