UK Conservatives & LGBTQ+ Rights: Rishi Sunak's 'Common Sense' Talk is Big Shift

The Conservative Party's recent conference has ignited a fierce and contentious debate surrounding LGBTQIA+ rights, catalysed by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's uncompromising declaration – "A man is a man, and a woman is a woman; that's just plain common sense."

The party's trajectory on LGBTQIA+ rights has been a perplexing journey, marked by a blend of ever-shifting values and convictions.

In 1966, Conservative MP Humphry Berkeley introduced a bill to decriminalise male homosexuality. Conservative Arthur Gore, 8th Earl of Arran echoed this effort in the House of Lords.