Trump’s New H-1B Measures Raise Fresh Questions for Employers and Workers

Because the order leaves key terms undefined, the following are illustrative rather than settled.

An employer lays off US workers, then files H-1B petitions. If the laid-off positions resemble the sponsored roles in duties, qualifications, and location, agencies may treat the layoffs as weighing against the filing. "Similarly situated" is likely to be interpreted through the existing regulatory concept of "essentially equivalent" jobs, which compares those three factors. Layoffs in unrelated departments or locations may carry less weight, but that is not yet confirmed.

A consulting or staffing firm places H-1B workers at a client that recently conducted layoffs: Third-party placement models can expect the most scrutiny, because the displacement question arises at the client worksite rather than at the petitioning employer. The order's "directly or indirectly" language is generally read to reach these arrangements.

An employer lays off H-1B workers: Under current regulations, an H-1B worker whose employment ends has a grace period of up to 60 days to find a new sponsor, change status, or depart. Employers remain responsible for the reasonable cost of return transportation and for notifying USCIS of the termination. DHS has separately proposed eliminating that grace period, though that proposal is not final.

An employer plans a future reduction in force: The order reaches planned layoffs, meaning a pending restructuring could become relevant to an H-1B filing before it occurs. How agencies would learn of, or evaluate, planned layoffs is not addressed in the order.