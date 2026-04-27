Trump’s ‘Hellhole’ Remark on India Is More Than Just Rhetoric

US President Trump recently reposted an interview with a conservative political commentator, Michael Savage, in which he referred to India and China as “hellhole countries”.

The remark was made in the context of his outright, stated hostility toward birthright citizenship, a principle enshrined in the US Constitution under the auspices of the Fourteen Amendment to the Constitution. In an 1898 case, the US Supreme Court had upheld this principle, and it had not been challenged until Trump issued an Executive Order on 20 January last year, doing so.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), along with a several other civil rights groups, are currently challenging the order in the US Supreme Court. It is expected to issue its judgment in late June of this year.