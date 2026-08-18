Ties to Hindu Right and AIPAC: Reasons Behind Shrinking of US Samosa Caucus

It is, after all, such a paradoxical time to be Indian American. There’s been so much praise for the community (with Indian Americans themselves indulging in a good bit of self-praise) that one could be forgiven for thinking they’re a highly favored immigrant minority in Trump 2.0’s America. That’s hardly the case.

Brown immigrants, including Indian Americans, are a disfavoured minority, as are Black immigrants. Only White immigrants from nations like South Africa seem to be a favored minority today, though even they may be wary given how unpredictable the US has become.

Nevertheless, to touch on the paradox, it’s a good time for politically active non-White Democrats. Think of Zohran Mamdani’s astonishing breakthrough when he became Mayor of New York City. And this month, Abdul El-Sayed won a hotly contested Michigan primary to become the Democratic nominee for a US Senate seat. El-Sayed, an Egyptian American, is a physician like his Indian American wife. With only 35 Senate seats up for grabs in 2026, it’s a crucial race.