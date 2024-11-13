Does the NSCN (IM)'s Threat of Violence Hint at a Leadership Transition?

These gains range from creating Naga Autonomous Territorial Councils in each state adjoining Nagaland which has a Naga population, with financial and judicial powers (for customary law only); the creation of a Nagaland High Court with original and appellate powers; the Naga identity being recognised in Indian passports and defining the permanent residents of Nagaland as those who were residents on or before 1 December 1963.

Only permanent residents would be allowed to buy property, and Nagaland and the Naga people would have full ownership of all minerals above and below the ground. Any further exploration would be joint with the central government. Stamps would be issued honouring Naga heroes.

Nagaland would impose toll tax on goods from other states except those to and from the territorial council areas. Nagaland and the territorial councils would impose Inner Line Permits. Nagaland would have a 'Naga Security Force' as well as a police. And finally, all roads within Nagaland and the territorial council areas would be built by the Centre.