The Unmaking of Daly College: How Alumni Say a Storied Institution Lost its Way

This superannuated caretaker board then suddenly announced belated elections prohibited by standing court orders—that too by a single advertisement in Hindi alone in a small local newspaper, without considering that alumni are spread across India and the world. And it is easily discernible that some pressure was obviously brought to bear on the Asst. Registrar of Societies, M.P, since he rushed to Indore on 24 April and signed a cryptic order recognizing the new constitutional amendments, stating no reason why he had chosen to countermand or negate his own well-considered and reasonable earlier order of weeks before.

It is noteworthy that elections were announced on 21 April 2026, which should have been as per the long-standing and more democratic Constitution of the Society (as even the result on 23 April of an R.T.I. application showed, since until that day it was the old Constitution that was prevailing).

However, the Election Officer demonstrated his malleability by accepting applicable rules as per the amended constitution, whose approval post-dated the notice by three days. And thus, merely a 30-day period from the notice until the election date was allowed, whereas the far-flung electorate is spread across the globe. The Daly College Society not having kept up with the times and elections not being held through electronic means—perhaps even purposefully—the earlier 90-day period at least allowed for realistic timelines for paper ballots to reach the U.S. or Ukraine and back again.

The new rules, disenfranchising about 90 percent of the prior electorate, also became enforceable—in dilution of a widespread and universal democracy in what was a rankly illegal action.

Murking up matters further, it is provable that election guidelines post-dated the announcement by a few days, and that too after nomination forms had been accepted. They seem to have been designed after the acceptance and closure of nominations purely to exclude the inconvenient applications.

The thus-disenfranchised alumni, obviously, moved the courts for redressal in a continuation of litigation starting August 2025 when the nefarious actions first became apparent. But, as our Indian legal system took its own time to hear the various cases, this illegal election was allowed to culminate—fructifying in a Board where the two candidates to the Old Donor category were elected by default since other applications were summarily rejected. In the New Donor category came back a liquor baron of M.P., who a few days back was seen seated next to the lady principal of the school chauffeuring a golf cart, ferrying around the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to the above-said and much-derided BJP conclave held on the Daly campus—a function that had precisely nothing to do with the school.